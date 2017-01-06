Body found following house fire in Lincoln district

A body was found in a Lincoln district home following an early morning fire.
The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Yakima Avenue, near Lincoln High School.
Firefighters arrived to find the house in flames, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.
During a post-fire search firefighters discovered the body. The person appeared to be an adult, Meinecke said.
It appears that the house was undergoing a renovation.
Police and fire investigators are looking in to the cause of the fire and if the victim died as a result of the fire or of another cause.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
