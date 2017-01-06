Skier killed in Crystal avalanche identified

A skier who died in an avalanche near Crystal Mountain while touring alone in the backcountry has been identified as 64-year-old Elizabeth Hampson.
The Seattle woman parked in the resort’s lot Wednesday before heading out. She appeared to be traveling uphill on a ridge when she was caught in an avalanche.
Ski patrol director Kim Kircher said the avalanche likely occurred Wednesday afternoon. Two members of the ski patrol saw evidence of it about 11 a.m. Thursday and traversed over to check it out.
They found Hampson’s hand and backpack sticking out of the snow.
She had been skiing at Crystal for 50 years.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased skier,” Kircher told KIRO-TV. “This hits close to home as she was a well-known skier in our community.”
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments