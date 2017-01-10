Pierce County flu epidemic death toll continues to rise

The death toll from the flu epidemic now stands at 12 in Pierce County. That’s an increase from five last week.
“Most are between 60 and 90 years old and had underlying health conditions,” the Tacoma Pierce-County Health Department said in a statement Tuesday morning. The youngest victim was in her forties.
The flu epidemic is putting both hospitalizations and deaths at a much higher level than this time in 2016. The state reported a total of 24 deaths last week, before these recent Pierce County deaths were reported.
Flu season generally runs from October to April and peaks in February and March. Pierce County recorded its first flu-related death on Dec. 19.
A total of 25 people died during the 2014-2015 flu season in Pierce County. Last season 15 died.
Long-term health care facilities are also reporting flu outbreaks — 20 such outbreaks in Pierce County so far.
Hospital admissions for flu-related illness were first reported in mid-October for Pierce County. As of Jan. 7 they stood at 265.
FLU INFORMATION
