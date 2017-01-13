Mumps outbreak in Washington worst in years

0:16 Man accused of causing wreck on SR 512 charged Pause

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

4:06 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' 69-59 loss at California

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue