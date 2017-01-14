From half a world away, a new son joins an American family

0:16 Man accused of causing wreck on SR 512 charged Pause

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

12:19 Oregon sheriff releases time-synched video LaVoy Finicum shooting

3:56 Oregon standoff: Boise protesters, Gov. Butch Otter react

2:53 Malheur Wildlife Refuge occupation - hear the story from all involved

1:57 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling outside Georgia Dome before Seahawks at Falcons

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia