Fire at Sumner RV Center destroys two motor homes

A recreational vehicle at the Sumner RV Center caught fire Saturday morning, destroying the vehicle and a second motor home nearby.
East Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighters were called to the business on the 4300 block of East Valley Highway East at 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found the RV consumed in flames.
Acting Battalion Chief Brian Schulz said in a news release the vehicle was at the business for maintenance. It was in the parking lot when it caught fire.
“The fire most likely started in the engine compartment,” Schulz said in the release.
A second vehicle also caught fire and was quickly extinguished by crews. Roughly half of that vehicle was consumed by flames.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the vehicles and a home on the property.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
