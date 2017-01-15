Local

January 15, 2017 2:37 PM

Interstate 5 closes after vehicle strikes pedestrian

By Kenny Ocker

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 closed in Lakewood for half an hour after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

First responders are responding to the incident on I-5 near the Thorne Lane exit, which happened just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The left lane opened about 2:45 p.m., according to West Pierce Fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

