Interstate 5 closes after vehicle strikes pedestrian

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 closed in Lakewood for half an hour after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
First responders are responding to the incident on I-5 near the Thorne Lane exit, which happened just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The left lane opened about 2:45 p.m., according to West Pierce Fire.
Lakewood - All SB I-5 lanes just closed at Thorne Ln due to pedestrian/vehicle collision. ER on the way.— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) January 15, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments