Fire causes $400,000 in damage at Gig Harbor house

A two-alarm fire caused $400,000 in estimated damages at a Gig Harbor house Tuesday night, according to the Fire Department.
Crews were called about 7:45 p.m. to a two-story home in the 9600 block of Kopachuck Drive Northwest by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the wall and ceiling of the front porch. The neighbor also reported smelling burning plastic.
Firefighters were able to get inside the basement despite heavy smoke but had trouble figuring out where the fire was coming from.
Flames broke out windows in the corner of the house and traveled through the walls onto the second floor and through the floor joists into a daylight basement.
The blaze was eventually upgraded to a second-alarm fire, and additional crews were summoned from Gig Harbor and Tacoma.
By 9 p.m., the fire was under control and mostly out.
As firefighters worked to douse flames, a man who lived there showed up and indicated he had soldered some plumbing and left afterward.
No one was injured.
The Pierce County Fire Marshal estimated damages to be $350,000 to the structure and $50,000 in contents.
