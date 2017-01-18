State analysis reports no increased cancer rates among soccer players

This story will be updated with more information later today.
A state Department of Health analysis of cancer rates among soccer players in Washington state found lower than expected numbers of cancer cases, according to a report released Wednesday.
The study was prompted by the ongoing controversy over whether the use of crumb rubber – made from recycled tires – to cushion artificial turf fields could cause cancer in young athletes.
Dr. Cathy Wasserman, an epidemiologist with the health department, called the state study a statistical analysis and a “first step.”
“We are recommending that people who enjoy soccer continue to play, regardless of the type of field surface,” she said.
But she added that the recommendation is “based on what we know today.”
“Our investigation was not designed to discover the causes of cancer,” she said. Nor was it designed to explore crumb rubber exposure as a cause, she added.
Instead, its purpose was to look at whether cancer occurred at a higher rate among soccer players than among all Washington residents in the same age group. The study team, which also included researchers from the University of Washington School of Public Health, concluded that it did not.
Wasserman said other research so far has not suggested that crumb rubber on athletic fields presents a significant health risk. The synthetic turf industry has repeatedly said there is no proven link between the product and cancer.
But Wasserman also noted ongoing studies by the federal government and the state of California, which could provide more information.
“Assurances of the safety of artificial turf with crumb rubber is limited by the lack of adequate information on potential toxicity,” she said.
The state study was prompted by reports of cancer diagnoses among players that had been collected by University of Washington women’s soccer coach Amy Griffin.
She began gathering information in 2009 after learning about what seemed like an unusual number of soccer goalkeepers who had been diagnosed with lymphoma.
Griffin and others theorized that soccer players, particularly goalkeepers, could have become ill because of their exposure to crumb rubber. Griffin’s information has sparked a nationwide debate over the safety of crumb rubber used on school and park fields, which became popular during the 1990s.
Once Griffin went public with her concerns, she began hearing from athletes and their families around the country. She started keeping a list. By 2016, the list included more than 200 athletes, including more than 50 from Washington state.
The state study released Wednesday compared the number of cancers among soccer players on Griffin’s list to the number that would be expected if the cancer rates among soccer players were the same as those for all Washington residents.
Wasserman said the department shared results of its investigation with both Griffin and concerned families on Tuesday. Among the families: the Beardemphls of Tacoma. Mike and Stephanie Beardemphl’s son Luke, a goal keeper at Stadium High School who also played on other premier-level teams, died in 2015 at age 24, following a seven-year battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Mike Beardemphl said Wednesday that the state analysis failed to address families’ concerns. His wife attended the Tuesday briefing and reported that families were upset that the study did not go into more depth. He said he would have liked to see more study of whether goal keepers are more affected, because their position demands more ground contact than other players and potentially more crumb rubber exposure.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
Read the report
Comments