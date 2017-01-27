Federal hiring freeze covers civilian jobs at JBLM, Madigan

President Donald Trump’s freeze on hiring federal workers includes the 750,000 civilian workforce that supports the military, Pentagon officials said earlier this week.
The freeze does not apply to uniformed military personnel.
“Regarding the question of whether the hiring freeze affects civilian personnel, the answer is yes,” spokesman Johnny Michael said in an email.
“The presidential memorandum places a freeze on the hiring of federal civilian employees, and applies to all executive departments and agencies, including civilian employees within the DoD (Department of Defense).”
Joint Base Lewis-McChord is among the biggest employers of federal civilian workers in Washington, providing close to 14,000 civil-service jobs.
At Madigan Army Medical Center, more than 3,400 of the 5,200 Madigan employees are civilians.
JBLM spokesman Joseph Piek said he wasn’t sure how many civilian job openings are at JBLM because the civil servants are managed by multiple commands.
Ebbeson said Madigan has about 560 job openings, ranging from surgical specialists to administrative support staff, spokesman Jay Ebbeson said.
The hospital has been working hard in the past 18 months to fill positions that were lost or frozen during sequestration, an array of federal budget cuts implemented in 2013, Ebbeson added.
Madigan managers have hired about 130 people since the start of the last fiscal year, he said.
The federal jobs website, USAjobs.gov, listed more than 350 openings in Washington earlier this week. They ranged from electrical engineers to storekeepers, in cities from Spokane to Vancouver.
The Washington Post contributed to this report.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
