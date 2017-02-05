Snow delays, cancels school throughout South Sound

As a winter storm dumps snow throughout the South Sound on Sunday, school districts throughout the region have delayed or canceled school for Monday.
The following school districts have closed Monday:
▪ Carbonado
▪ Enumclaw
▪ Eatonville
▪ Sumner
▪ Dieringer
The following school districts have late starts:
▪ Orting, 2 hours. No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No breakfast.
▪ Puyallup, 2 hours. Because Monday is always a one hour late start, classes will begin one hour later than their regular Monday late start bell schedule.
▪ Bethel, 2 hours. No out-of-district transportation. No Preschool, ECEAP or Head Start. No late start / early release programs. No transportation for Challenger HS. PCSC: AM classes canceled.
▪ Kent: 2 hours
▪ Federal Way: 2 hours, No kindergarten or preschool. No out of district transportation, no a.m. or p.m. Puget Sound Skills Center, no Head Start, no part-day ECEAP
This list will be updated as more schools report their closures and delays.
Also:
▪ Joint Base Lewis-McChord will operate on a 2-hour delay for military and civilian personnel. Mission essential personnel are to report on time, as are Madigan Army Medical Center staff. Base Child Development Centers will be open normal hours.
Comments