2 sledders hurt, 1 taken to Harborview, after being hit by SUV

Two 16-year-old boys were injured, one severely, when they were hit by an SUV while sledding Sunday night just west of Puyallup, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The boys were sledding down 86th Avenue East near 116th Street East about 9 p.m. when a 56-year-old man driving the SUV saw the boys but couldn’t stop in time, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Monday afternoon.
The driver called 911 while a passenger gave the boys first aid before emergency personnel could respond.
Both boys were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Troyer said. One was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries, and the other was released with minor injuries and bruises.
The boy taken to Harborview has broken bones but is expected to survive, Troyer added.
The driver, who cooperated with deputies, will not be cited for the incident, Troyer said. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.
“There was nothing the driver could have done to avoid it,” Troyer said.
