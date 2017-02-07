Seriously injured Pierce County sheriff’s deputy cut from patrol car after crash

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Parkland.
The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tule Lake Road South, just south of Washington High School.
A pickup truck driving around the corner from Spanaway Loop Road South passed a van and crossed the double yellow lines in an icy area, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
“Not very smart,” Troyer said.
The truck hit the deputy’s patrol car head-on, going up and over the hood of the car and crushing some of its supports, Troyer said.
The pickup driver, who identified himself only as Albert N., said he was going around the van because it cut in front of him and then stopped.
When he saw the deputy’s car, he said, he closed his eyes and braced for the crash.
The driver said he tried to get the deputy’s car door open after the wreck but couldn’t.
“I’m just worried about him,” the driver said.
It took Central Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters 30 minutes to extricate the deputy from the patrol car after cutting off its roof.
The deputy was awake and talking to emergency responders before being taken to an area hospital on a backboard with a neck brace.
Troyer said his injuries were severe.
The 34-year-old deputy has been a patrol deputy since August and works as a school resource officer with the Bethel School District. He started working for the Sheriff’s Department in 2008 as a corrections deputy.
I'm at the scene of a crash in Parkland where a @PierceSheriff deputy is being extricated from their vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pGnQGwMk5c— Kenny Ocker (@KennyOcker) February 8, 2017
CPFR crews on scene following MVA involving Pierce County deputy. Extrication required, deputy is alert and being transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/oP2wi8SIr6— Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) February 8, 2017
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
