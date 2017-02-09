Man hit, killed by train in Puyallup identified

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the man hit and killed by a train Sunday night in Puyallup.
Ronnie Stirgus, 50, was walking west on the tracks near Fifth Street Southeast when an eastbound train approached on the same tracks, Puyallup police spokesman Scott Engle said.
Witnesses shouted that a train was coming and the conductor used the train’s horn repeatedly, Engle said. But Stirgus either slipped on the snowy tracks or stumbled, and the train hit him, Engle said.
