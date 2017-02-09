3 people die in Lewis County fire

1:49 Camping for free Chick-fil-A Pause

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:10 Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

1:37 Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

2:38 The tiny house that's spurred debate in Steilacoom

0:12 Body recovered from pond in Federal Way

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close