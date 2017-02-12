Man accidentally shoots, kills himself in Spanaway, deputies say

A 33-year-old man was killed after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun in Spanaway on Saturday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, shot himself about 5:50 p.m. in a transient camp in the 13100 block of A Street South, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced dead about 6:15 p.m.
According to Troyer:
Deputies originally investigated the man’s death as a homicide, because there were ammunition rounds on the ground, the man was shot, there was no gun to be found and nobody’s stories matched.
Deputies were able to deduce that someone picked up the gun and hid it because there were too many people around.
Witnesses, originally uncooperative, eventually told investigators that the man had been dry-firing the weapon and racking rounds in and out of its chamber.
The man, who may have been intoxicated, pointed the firearm at himself and pulled the trigger. A chambered round went off and fatally shot him.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments