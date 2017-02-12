Man accidentally shoots himself to death in Spanaway, deputies say

A 33-year-old man was killed after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun in Spanaway late Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, shot himself about 5:50 p.m. in a transient camp in the 13100 block of A Street South, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Sunday. The man was pronounced dead about 6:15 p.m.
According to Troyer:
Deputies originally investigated the man’s death as a homicide, because the man was shot and ammunition was found on the ground. However,no gun was found, and the stories of individuals interviewed at the scene by officers were inconsistent.
Deputies were able to determine that someone picked up the gun and hid it.
Witnesses, originally uncooperative, eventually told investigators the man had been dry-firing the weapon and racking rounds in and out of its chamber.
The man, who may have been intoxicated, pointed the firearm at himself and pulled the trigger. A chambered round went off and killed him.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
