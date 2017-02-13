Local

February 13, 2017 7:05 AM

Fire destroys SeaTac mobile home

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A fire destroyed a mobile home in SeaTac Sunday, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The blaze was reported about 1:40 p.m. in the 18300 block of 34th Avenue South.

Nobody was home at the time.

Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames, which also damaged a nearby structure.

Crews from six other agencies assisted with “the very fast moving fire,” the Fire Authority said in a news release.

Investigators haven’t determined what started the fire.

Red Cross is helping the residents who lived in the mobile home with food, clothing and shelter.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos