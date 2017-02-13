Fire destroys SeaTac mobile home

A fire destroyed a mobile home in SeaTac Sunday, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
The blaze was reported about 1:40 p.m. in the 18300 block of 34th Avenue South.
Nobody was home at the time.
Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames, which also damaged a nearby structure.
Crews from six other agencies assisted with “the very fast moving fire,” the Fire Authority said in a news release.
Investigators haven’t determined what started the fire.
Red Cross is helping the residents who lived in the mobile home with food, clothing and shelter.
