He was the victim in a car crash; now, he could end up getting deported

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:01 Rescued gulls are released at Tacoma Tideflats

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off sea gulls in Tacoma

1:24 Card shark seniors eager to still play at UP center

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart