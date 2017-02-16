Mudslides close Puyallup road, westbound I-90 in Issaquah

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

0:23 Unveiling the statue of Tacoma icon Ivan the gorilla

1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo

18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies

3:25 Undefeated Lincoln tops Timberline in bi-district semifinal game

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps