Fire knocked down at old Puget Sound Hospital in Tacoma

Tacoma firefighters were investigating the cause of a fire Thursday at old Puget Sound Hospital after battling the blaze for about an hour, spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
He gave this account:
Firefighters arrived about 2:45 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the first floor. They cut their way into the building through metal doors and escorted at least two people off of the fifth floor.
It was unclear why the people were in the building, or if they had anything to do with the fire.
Crews on scene of commercial structure fire 38th St. & Pacific Ave. (old puget sound hospital bldg) pic.twitter.com/rYH7N8tWNP— Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) February 16, 2017
Seven fire engines, two ladders and two medic units were involved in the response, Meinecke said. There were no reported injuries.
Firefighters were still containing hot spots about 4 p.m. and investigators were expected to enter the building once the fire had been fully extinguished.
In November, the Pierce County Council approved demolition of the former hospital, which has been vacant since 2010. The council has supported construction of a new building for South Sound 911 at the site at 3580 Pacific Ave.
Kenny Via: 253-597-8651, @kenny_via
Staff photographer Dean J. Koepfler contributed to this report
Comments