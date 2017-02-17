Life-size doll’s driver busted for Tacoma HOV lane violation

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington Pause

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:07 Vehicle crashes into Tacoma building

4:05 Highlights: Marcus Stephens' late heroics lift Federal Way past Curtis to district title

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich