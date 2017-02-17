Life-size doll’s driver busted for Tacoma HOV lane violation

The driver got busted and the passenger wasn’t talking.
A driver who got a speeding ticket Friday morning received a second violation for being in a high cccupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 5 even though he had a passenger.
The “passenger” turned out to be a life-size doll.
“From a distance you wouldn’t be able to tell,” said Washington State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac.
A WSP trooper observed the driver weaving in and out of traffic during the Friday morning commute at the Pierce and King Counties line.
When the male driver entered the northbound I-5 HOV lane he accelerated to 81 mph, Bartolac said.
After stopping it the tropper approached the vehicle.
“He looked at the passenger and realized it was a Barbie,” Bartolac said.
Mattel doesn’t make life-size Barbies. This doll was instead a realistic appearing woman with long blond hair and a sporty pink headband.
She doesn’t look happy in the photo made by the trooper. But she is wearing her seat belt.
There are no laws prohibiting people from taking their dolls for a drive.
“Maybe that was a real person to him,” Bartolac offered. “In Washington, we’re open to a lot of different things.”
The trooper opted not to cite the man for unsafe lane changes.
“Troopers are human too,” Bartolec said.
Yes, but apparently not all passengers are.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
