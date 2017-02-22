Local

Pierce Transit employee killed by bus identified

By Stacia Glenn

A Pierce Transit employee who died Tuesday after being struck by another employee moving a bus at the transit district’s Lakewood headquarters has been identified as 60-year-old Roy Stevens.

Police are working to determine what Stevens was doing when he was hit about 6:35 p.m. and whether he was wearing a safety vest meant to make employees more visible.

Another employee was pulling a bus out the service bay and struck Stevens.

Workers on scene used a forklift to try and rescue Stevens but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spokesman Chris Lawler called the death “a horrible accident.”

