Earthquake near Belfair shakes Puget Sound area

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake near Belfair shook many parts of the Puget Sound region Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the quake, which happened about 9 p.m., was about 14 miles west of Belfair on the southern end of the Kitsap Peninsula.
The Washington Military Department’s Emergency Management Division reports no damage from the Mason County quake. The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami threat from the quake.
The quake was felt in Olympia and Mason County, though few Pierce County residents appeared to report to the USGS that they felt the quake.
Allen and Karen Gallaway, who live north of the earthquake site along Lake Symington, felt the earthquake when they were watching TV and thought a tree had fallen on their deck.
Their dachshund, Harley, jumped off the couch, he was so startled.
“We felt it the the same time he did. We got up and started looking around the house,” Allen Gallaway said. “It was just a momentary shake, and then it stopped.”
Karen Gallaway said she thought it was an earthquake right away, and she went online to see if other people had felt it.
Anyone who felt the earthquake is asked to report it to the USGS website.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
