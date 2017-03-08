Body recovered from Puyallup River

Tacoma police and firefighters recovered a body from the Puyallup River on Wednesday afternoon.
Tacoma firefighters responded to a call of the body being seen under a bridge over the river on the Tideflats about 2 p.m., Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
Officials have not yet identified the body, Meinecke said.
Pierce County medical examiners will be conducting an autopsy on the body, Meinecke said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments