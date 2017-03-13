1 dead after Fife collision, police say

One person was killed in a four-car collision in Fife on Monday afternoon, according to police there.
The rear-end chain-reaction crash happened about 1:03 p.m. on southbound 70th Avenue East near Valley Avenue East, Assistant Police Chief Dave Woods said.
The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, Woods said.
Fife police have closed 70th Avenue from 26th Street East to Valley Avenue East to investigate the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
