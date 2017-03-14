Heavy rains mean heightened risk of flooding, landslides

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen Pause

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

3:14 Remodeled Tacoma Stewart Middle School resumes its spot at the heart of a community

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys