Trump budget jeopardizes South Sound light rail expansion

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School Pause

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off sea gulls in Tacoma

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

2:38 The tiny house that's spurred debate in Steilacoom

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel