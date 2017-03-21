Pioneer Way landslides causing concern for city

For the third time in six weeks, landslides blocked traffic on Puyallup’s East Pioneer Way this weekend. Now the city is asking experts how to halt the potentially dangerous earth movements.
On Monday, earthmovers loaded buckets of soupy soil and debris into dump trucks to be removed from the site in the 3400 block of East Pioneer Way. The road had been cleared by mid-afternoon, but Puyallup Public Works Director Rob Andreotti kept the road closed. The city has employed geotechnical experts to assess the hillside above for further landslide threats.
If they say the hillside south of the road is unlikely to give way again, the city will reopen the road. The closed portion of Pioneer connects two major arterials, Highway 162 and Shaw Road. Pioneer is open for local access only from Highway 162 to 143rd Avenue East and from Shaw Road to 134th Avenue East. traffic is being detoured at Highway 162 and at Shaw Road to 80th Street East north of Pioneer.
The latest landslide happened Saturday. Previous slides occurred on Feb. 9 and 16. This winter’s heavy rains have repeatedly soaked the steep hillside south of East Pioneer, causing the soil to slide onto the road at the bottom of the slope.
The city plans to keep an eye on United States Geological Survey data that measure soil moisture saturation, said Andreotti. If those readings indicate the hillside is being overloaded with rainwater, the city may close the road again until the water drains to prevent motorists from being hit with another landslide. No motorists were hit in this winter’s three slides.
If the problem persists, the city may have to create a more permanent fix to the landslide threat, Andreotti said. The city owns the right-of-way beside the road, but the hillside above is privately owned.
“We would work with the property owner,” said Andreotti, “to find a long-term solution.”
John Gillie: 253-597-8663
