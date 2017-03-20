$50,000 fine, two years of probation for Tacoma truck wash owner who dumped chemicals into sewer

2:50 VIDEO: Nine new holes at American Lake Veterans Golf Course Pause

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

0:32 Mudslide blocks Pioneer Way East in Puyallup

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships