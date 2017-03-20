$50,000 fine, two years of probation for Tacoma truck wash owner who dumped chemicals into sewer

The owner of a Tacoma truck washing company will pay $50,000 and spend two years on probation for dumping hazardous materials into the city’s water system, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said Monday.
Company owner Ryan Lewis pleaded guilty March 9 to gross misdemeanors for polluting water and illegally discharging hazardous chemicals, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office. He also pleaded guilty on behalf of his company, Cleaner Pressure Washing, to the same charges, along with a felony charge of defrauding a public utility.
Lewis and the truck wash will pay $12,861 to clean up the property and another $37,138 in fines.
The business was using chemicals including hydrofluoric acid and improperly disposing of them, the news release says. The city repeatedly asked the company to stop what it was doing and eventually intervened, cutting off its water in 2015.
In January 2016, a company employee was seen illegally filling a 275-gallon container from a fire hydrant without a permit, the attorney general’s office said.
Lewis received a yearlong jail sentence that was suspended as long as he doesn’t commit another crime or violate environmental regulations.
His business was founded in 2011 and closed in 2016.
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
Comments