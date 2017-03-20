Northwest Trek hits 7 million mark

More than 7 million people have visited Northwest Trek Wildlife Park since it opened in 1975.
That’s nearly the population of Washington state, and seven times the attendance at last year’s Seattle Seahawks games.
The Eatonville park reached the milestone Saturday when Lacey Wellborn walked through the gate at 1:30 p.m. Her husband Kent and their two children were with her.
“We’re thrilled that so many people are excited to spend the day in nature, learn about native Northwest species and experience this very special place,” Interim Deputy Director Donna Powell said. “We believe our natural setting, up close animal experiences and conservation stories resonate with people from throughout Washington and around the world.”
Northwest Trek reached 6 million visitors in 2012 and set record annual attendance last year with 250,893 visitors. Officials attributed the spike to the opening of its Kids’ Trek play area and birth of a moose.
