Teriyaki restaurant in Gig Harbor catches fire

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507 Pause

2:50 VIDEO: Nine new holes at American Lake Veterans Golf Course

1:06 Anniversary of first Tuskegee Airmen class is personal for Tacoma woman

18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel