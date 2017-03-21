Teriyaki restaurant in Gig Harbor catches fire

A fire at a teriyaki restaurant in Gig Harbor Tuesday morning briefly closed a road and damaged a strip mall, according to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One.
The blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 6800 block of Kimball Drive.
Cassie McNerney, an assistant manager at Subway, said a man came running into the sandwich shop yelling that smoke was pouring out of the restaurant next door.
“I was kind of panicked because there was nobody else around,” she said.
Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly doused the blaze.
Kimball Drive was closed for about an hour while crews mopped up the scene.
It was not immediately known what started the fire.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
