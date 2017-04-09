Car fire on I-5 stalls traffic near Tacoma

A car fire Sunday morning blocked two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Tacoma and snarled traffic.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 9:30 a.m. just south of city limits near 84th Street South, Tacoma Fire Battalion Chief Dale Vaughn said.
All of the occupants of the vehicle were able to get out and firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly, Vaughn said. No injuries were reported.
The lanes remained blocked for about 45 min. while crews worked to clean up the scene. The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
