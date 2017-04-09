Local

April 9, 2017 11:33 AM

Motorcyclist killed in SR 18 crash

By Kenny Via

kvia@thenewstribune.com

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in a crash westbound on state Route 18 near the Green River Bridge, according the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that high speed and distraction were the cause of the wreck. The left lane was blocked while authorities investigated the scene, Johnson tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kenny Via: 253-597-8651, @kenny_via

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tacoma car fire blocks lanes on Interstate 5

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos