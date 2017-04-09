Motorcyclist killed in SR 18 crash

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning in a crash westbound on state Route 18 near the Green River Bridge, according the Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that high speed and distraction were the cause of the wreck. The left lane was blocked while authorities investigated the scene, Johnson tweeted.
I am on scene of the M/C fatality collision; W/B Sr-18 at MP.6. left lane closed; slow down and use caution as you drive through the area.— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 9, 2017
Photo's of M/C collision. High speed, coupled with distraction is the cause of this unfortunate collision scene! PLEASE slow down & BE SAFE pic.twitter.com/R6vh5y0K4l— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 9, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
