100-plus immigrants detained in Tacoma on hunger strike, activists say

More than 100 immigrants detained at the Northwest Detention Center on Tacoma’s Tideflats started a hunger strike Monday to protest conditions at the facility, according to an immigrant rights group.

The three-day strike, which started at noon, is intended to get concessions in terms of food, care and legal access, according to a letter from detainees released by the NWDC Resistance.

The immigrant rights group held a protest outside the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement site, during which the letter was read aloud. About 30 people attended.

The detention center holds more than 1,500 immigrants whose deportation proceedings are ongoing. Geo Group, a private for-profit prison corporation, runs the facility.

“It is very likely that ICE and Geo will try to retaliate by switching them (the striking detainees) to other pods or sending them to solitary,” NWDC Resistance leader Maru Mora Villalpando told the crowd.

ICE regional spokeswoman Rose Richeson did not have an immediate comment on the protest other than to say it would not be considered a hunger strike until 72 hours pass.

She said the agency will send out a statement later Monday about the events.

The list of demands in the letter were:

▪ Change the food menu.

▪ Lower commissary price.

▪ Improve hygiene.

▪ Increase recreation time.

▪ Have schoolwork and other programs available to keep detainees occupied.

▪ Improve medical attention.

▪ Increase wages for working detainees.

▪ Help speed up the legal process for detainees.

Detainees held a similar strike in 2014, and got some changes they wanted, Mora said.

“They’re the experts — they know what they’re dealing with,” Mora said of the detainees. “We’re on the outside. We don’t have the same experience.”

The NWDC Resistance will send in lawyers to check on the health of the detainees during the strike, she said.