Auburn teen dies after falling off Northwestern University rowing boat

An Auburn teenager and student at Northwestern University drowned Monday after falling off a rowing boat near the Chicago-area school, according to a news release.
Mohammed Ramzan, 19, a freshman at the school, fell overboard Monday morning while practicing with the school’s club crew, the school announced. His body was found later in the day in the North Shore Channel in Lincolnwood, Illinois.
“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Mohammed’s family and friends for this tragic loss,” Northwestern’s vice president for student affairs, Patricia Telles-Irvin, said in a news release. “The loss affects us all, and we urge all members of our community to reach out and support one another.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments