Clean air agency weighing Tacoma Tideflats fossil-fuel additions

Two requests to expand permits for fossil-fuel processing on the Tacoma Tideflats have been scheduled for a public-information session by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on April 26.
According to the agency, Targa Sound Terminal, which runs a gasoline, petroleum and ethanol facility, has filed an application to add another product to that list.
Targa has asked for permission to receive, store and ship an average of a 107-car fuel train a week of natural gasoline, a natural gas derivative often added to regular gasoline.
The clean air agency said Emerald Services, the operator of a used motor oil refinery, wants to revise its permit to reflect that the refinery’s capacity is 10 percent higher than estimated in its application.
Both permits are under review.
The clean air agency will answer questions about both proposals at the April 26 meeting, 7 p.m. in the Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. E.
