Small plane crashes near Spanaway airport

A pilot was injured Thursday in the crash of his small plane, just at the edge of Spanaway airport.

The homebuilt sport aircraft came to rest in a field a few feet from the runway, behind some houses on 192nd Street Court East. The male pilot was extricated and taken to the hospital with “obvious facial and lower extremities” injuries, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening, firefighters said.

The aircraft seats one person and has a push propeller.

A large orange-and-white striped parachute was splayed behind the craft, attached to the plane. It is unknown whether the parachute was deployed before or after the crash.

Kodiak Wright, a nearby resident, said that he saw the plane take off about 15 minutes before the crash.

“I see him every day. He’s a really good flier,” Wright said.

Wright said he heard the crash, and within seconds, sheriff’s deputies were arriving on scene.

