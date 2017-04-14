Gig Harbor student diagnosed with tuberculosis

A Gig Harbor High School student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and is being monitored by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, according to the agency.
The student, whose name was not released, did not contract the disease at school and will not be back on campus until there is no further risk.
The Health Department has recommended 10 other students and six staff members be tested for tuberculosis. Screening will be provided for free April 25. The agency characterized the risk to students and staff members of infection as low.
Tuberculosis, a bacterial illness, can be spread when a person with an active case of the illness coughs, sneezes, shouts or laughs.
It can cause a cough that lasts for more than three weeks, chest pain and the coughing up of blood. If untreated, it can be fatal. Antibiotics usually are effective against it.
The Health Department has an informational page about tuberculosis on its website at www.tpchd.org.
Derrick Nunnally: 253-597-8693, @dcnunnally
Comments