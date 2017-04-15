Woman killed in one-car crash on I-5 in Federal Way

A 22-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-car accident on Interstate 5 in Federal Way.
The wreck occurred around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near South 288th Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Witnesses reported that the car was being driven normally at first.
“All of a sudden it started to drift very casually onto the left shoulder,” State Patrol spokesman Trooper Nick King said.
The car traveled about 50 feet partially off the roadway until it hit a Jersey barrier.
“That vaulted the vehicle head-on into the sign post,” King said.
The car came to rest on top of the barrier and against a large metal pole holding a carpool sign on the shoulder of the freeway.
The State Patrol reports that the driver was not wearing her seat belt.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
