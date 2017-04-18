Homeless pushed out of Tacoma’s ‘Jungle’

Police and state Department of Transportation workers this morning entered the homeless encampment under Interstate 705 south of downtown Tacoma to evict its remaining residents.

As a dump truck and excavator rolled into the “Jungle” camp shortly after 9 a.m., several dozen people grimly packed up their tents and belongings.

No confrontations were apparent before a city official escorted reporters out of the litter-strewn encampment.

The Rev. Bruce Walmer, who has worked with homeless Tacomans for nine years, said the eviction had gone peaceably. Several of the homeless plan to move east to another encampment on Portland Avenue, Walmer said.

J.R. Fennimore, who with his wife was forced out of the Jungle encampment Tuesday morning, said he didn't know where they would live next.

“I had to leave my tent behind,” Fennimore said.

He said he considered the treatment unfair.

“They want us to up and move and move,” Fennimore said. “I don’t understand it.”