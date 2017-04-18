Diver dies near Fox Island, deputies say

A diver died in Puget Sound near Fox Island on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded just before 2 p.m. to a 911 call of an unresponsive diver just south of the Navy Surface Warfare Center area on Fox Island, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The people who called 911 had the 36-year-old diver on a commercial geoduck boat about 100 yards from the shoreline, Troyer said.
They attempted CPR on the diver as they took him to the Navy dock, Troyer said, where West Pierce Fire & Rescue met them.
West Pierce transported the man to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he was confirmed deceased.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
