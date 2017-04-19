Pit bull attacks 3-year-old in Puyallup

A 3-year-old boy who was bitten in the face by a pit bull Monday underwent reconstructive surgery and is recovering, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The boy suffered wounds to his eye, cheekbone, chin and face.
Deputies deemed the dog, Tuffy, dangerous and told the 56-year-old owner that he must surrender the pit bull by April 28.
The attack took place at a Puyallup home in the 11400 block of Valley Avenue East when several friends came to help the dog’s owner move.
Three dogs were present when the boy and his mother arrived - two Labrador retrievers and the pit bull.
The pit bull walked straight up to the child and “latched onto his face,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The mother dug her fingers into the dog’s eye sockets to get him to let go of the child, he said.
They were able to secure Tuffy outside while someone called 911.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments