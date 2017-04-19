Man sets underwear on fire while passed out in Spanaway Walmart bathroom

A intoxicated man passed out on the toilet with a lit cigarette in a Spanaway Walmart bathroom and caught his underwear on fire Monday, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters were dispatched to the store, 20307 Mountain Highway E., about 6:30 p.m. Monday after the fire alarms went off, Central Pierce spokesman Brian Levings said Wednesday afternoon.
They went to the store and found the bathroom filled with smoke.
As he sat on the toilet, drawers down, he fell asleep, Levings said. Ash from his cigarette proceeded to fall betweeen his legs and ignited his underwear.
He slept through this, Levings added.
“One of our guys actually used a dry chemical extinguisher to put out his pants while they were on him,” Levings said.
That roused the man, Levings said, who then pulled a knife on the responding firefighters.
“Our guys escorted him to the floor and began to tend to his injuries,” he said.
The man had burns to his legs and was taken to the hospital, but was released that night.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
