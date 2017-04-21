Local

April 21, 2017 6:27 PM

Dog rescued from Bonney Lake fire

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

East Pierce firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house in Bonney Lake Friday.

The blaze was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of 210 Avenue East.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. One dog was trapped inside and two others were outside.

The residents were not home.

Firefighters from Orting and Central Pierce assisted, and they managed to contain the fire within a half hour.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowners temporarily relocate since the house suffered serious damage.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Crackdown on marijuana advertising in Washington

Crackdown on marijuana advertising in Washington 1:09

Crackdown on marijuana advertising in Washington
Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed 1:12

Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed
Scene of Seattle police shooting 0:59

Scene of Seattle police shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos