Dog rescued from Bonney Lake fire

East Pierce firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house in Bonney Lake Friday.
The blaze was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of 210 Avenue East.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. One dog was trapped inside and two others were outside.
The residents were not home.
Firefighters from Orting and Central Pierce assisted, and they managed to contain the fire within a half hour.
No one was injured.
The Red Cross is helping the homeowners temporarily relocate since the house suffered serious damage.
Fire under control. Starting overhaul. https://t.co/d2Cp6X2Gwk— East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) April 22, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments