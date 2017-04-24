News Tribune publisher to oversee Bellingham Herald

David Zeeck, president and publisher of The News Tribune and The Olympian, will add oversight responsibility of The Bellingham Herald to his duties next month, McClatchy announced Monday.
The News Tribune, The Olympian and The Bellingham Herald are among 30 media companies owned by McClatchy in 29 U.S. markets in 14 states. The move is part the company’s transition to a regional publishing structure that was announced last month.
Zeeck will replace Mark Owings, who is leaving the company May 5. Owings has been the Bellingham publisher since 2010.
Before becoming publisher of the Tacoma and Olympia properties, Zeeck spent 14 years as The News Tribune’s executive editor.
