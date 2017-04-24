12,043 Tacoma potholes filled this winter, a lifetime to go for city crews

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Should landmark status for Tacoma’s Cushman Substation include its interior? Pause 0:57 Puyallup icon Irene Bradley on turning 100 1:12 Military families celebrate Evergreen Elementary grand opening 2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park 1:59 Tacoma march makes a statement for science 1:12 Tacoma's new Wright Park pedestrian bridge installed 1:29 Spreading smiles one rock at a time 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tacoma city crews, deluged with citizen complaints, work overtime to catch up to a jarring pothole problem created by too much winter rain. Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com