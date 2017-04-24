South Sound rain records keep piling up

Newsflash: it’s been a wet, wet six months.
In fact, it’s the wettest October-through-April on record at Sea-Tac Airport with 44.67 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
And there’s still another week left in April.
“We have had a really exceptionally wet winter here, mostly due to La Nina,” said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the Weather Service’s Seattle office.
The normal amount of rainfall for October through April is 30.38 inches. This season’s accumulation trumped the previous record-holder, which was 44.52 inches from 2016.
La Nina typically means cooler and wetter weather, which has been the case in the Puget Sound area.
There have been 144 days of measurable rain since Oct. 1, which crushed the old record of 137 days that tied in 2010-11 and 1998-99.
No, this isn't from November. This is an animation of total precipitable water in the atmosphere over the past 3 days. Mowed your moss yet? pic.twitter.com/T9BUHGTa4N— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 24, 2017
Although you might feel sun-starved, the rain can’t last forever (right?).
The forecast shows at least a chance of showers through the week, but at least April isn’t setting any records.
As of Monday, 3.84 inches had fallen at Sea-Tac Airport. That is more than the month typically sees (2.71 inches) but it isn’t likely to rank in the top 10.
And because misery loves company, consider soggy Quillayute: it’s received nearly 10 feet (116 inches) of rain since Oct. 1. That’s more than double what we’ve seen.
It would take 40 years for that much rain to fall in Yuma, Arizona, the Weather Service said.
Here are a few other weather facts for the year:
▪ We didn’t see our first 60-degree day until April 4, which is far later than the usual Feb. 27.
▪ Rainfall in February and March took No. 1 with 15.56 inches, squeaking past the 2014 record of 15.55 inches.
▪ The average temperature for the first 100 days of year was 48.2, down from last year’s 54.3 degrees.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments