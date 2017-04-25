Local

April 25, 2017 4:23 PM

Lakewood home a total loss after blaze, West Pierce Fire says

By Kenny Ocker

A fire Tuesday afternoon gutted a home in the Tillicum neighborhood of Lakewood, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

West Pierce firefighters were called about 2 p.m. to the home in the 3500 block of 146th Street Southwest, Battalion Chief Scott Adams said.

They found the home on fire, Adams said, but they couldn’t fight it from the inside because it was so full of objects.

“Crews couldn’t get inside, so it burned up pretty good,” he said.

Firefighters instead used a ladder truck to spray the house from the outside, but the roof collapsed.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

