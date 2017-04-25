RV goes up in flames in Lakewood craft store parking lot

Perhaps it was a warning sign about what was going to happen to the Seattle Mariners’ pitchers later in the night …
West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded Tuesday afternoon to an RV on fire in a Lakewood craft store parking lot, Battalion Chief Scott Adams said.
Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. to the store in the 5400 block of 100th Street Southwest to reports of the vehicle on fire in the parking lot.
“When crews got there, the RV was fully involved and a total loss,” Adams said.
Lakewood police had known the RV was abandoned in the store parking lot for about three days, Adams said, but witnesses have yet to come forward. Police are looking for the owner of the RV.
Firefighters don’t yet know what led up to the fire.
“It’s anybody’s guess,” Adams said.
